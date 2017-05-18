EY announces new joint initiative that enables customers to run SAP® solutions on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform

-- The expanded analytics and cloud solutions accelerate business transformation and innovation for customers running SAP S/4HANA®

LONDON, May 18,2017 /PRNewswire/ --EY today announced a new global solution called EY Service for SAP S/4HANA on Azure cloud to help companies run their SAP® software environments securely on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

With this solution, EY clients can increase their agility, reduce infrastructure cost and enhance the user experience with Microsoft Office 365 integration. The EY Service for SAP S/4HANA on Azure cloud provides end-to-end support for a customer's journey through the following services:

Assessment and architecture services that define the business case, cost model, target architecture and roadmap

Risk, security and compliance services that allow clients to enable and restrict access, enhance data security and provide compliance protections appropriate for their workload

Migration services that help visualize the target operating landscape and plan the migration with focus on risk mitigation and minimal disruption to operations

Operations design that delivers DevOps concepts and intelligent automation. EY services are built on the latest in automation capabilities and the evergreen Azure service catalogue

Unveiled at the recent 2017 SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida, the new solution will help EY customers assess and migrate their current SAP software environments, while protecting sensitive data and complying with data privacy regulations.

Michael Casey, EY SAP Chief Technology Officer, says:

"At EY, we believe better questions beget better answers. So we asked ourselves: 'How can infrastructure agility create value from disruption?' EY Service for SAP S/4HANA on Azure cloud is one way we are helping our clients carve a faster path to functional innovation through greater flexibility. Also it will foster innovations through agile tools, integration and scalability on demand. That adds up to cost-effective agility for customers."

The Azure cloud platform fully supports workloads running in SAP NetWeaver® on Windows and SAP S/4HANA on Linux, for example, along with both SAP HANA® and Microsoft SQL databases, at market-leading scale.

Jason Zander, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Azure, says:

"EY and Microsoft have jointly developed a suite of innovative digital transformation offerings. This new offering improves on the integration between SAP and Microsoft, lowers costs, increases agility and enhances access to broader Microsoft Azure services. We look forward to continuing to work together to create solutions that will help large and medium-sized enterprises globally. EY's process transformation expertise and collaborative approach enable us to develop offerings that draw on our respective experience."

The new initiative expands the EY solutions for SAP S/4HANA, and builds on current services co-developed by EY and Microsoft since the alliance began in 2015. These include EY 3D Spend Analytics, Intelligent Financial Forecasting and Performance & Optimization for SAP solutions.

Greg Cudahy, EY Global Technology, Media & Entertainment and Telecommunications Leader says:

"The EY-Microsoft alliance combines our respective strengths and offers our customers innovative digital solutions that optimize the investments in software they have made over the years. By leveraging our cross-platform knowledge built through our global alliances, EY is in a unique position to develop innovative solutions that drive value. EY Service for SAP S/4HANA on Azure cloud is about helping companies migrate into the cloud environment using agile infrastructure with built in flexibility, speed and security, so they can compete and thrive in today's fast-changing business environment."

Paving the way through alliances

As part of its strategy to build a global ecosystem of leading edge expertise, EY has longstanding alliances that deliver innovative solutions to clients. Earlier this year, EY announced joint initiatives with Microsoft on cyber-managed services on the Azure cloud platform and with SAP software on Agile Business Finance transformation. This new solution announced today is the latest in a series of planned, jointly developed services to help companies in their digital transformation journey.

To learn more about EY and Microsoft offerings for SAP solutions, visit http://www.ey.com/us/en/services/advisory/technology

Note to editors:

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About the 2017 SAP® Pinnacle Award

EY recently received 2017 SAP® Pinnacle Award as the Customers' Choice Partner of the Year, which recognizes the outstanding contribution of EY as an SAP Partner and exemplifies the organization's role as an SAP Partner in providing services to help solve business and technology challenges. For more information, see http://www.ey.com/gl/en/newsroom/news-releases/news-ey-receives-2017-sap-pinnacle-award-as-customers-choice-partner-of-the-year

