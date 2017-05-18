

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market declined again Thursday, adding to the heavy losses of the previous session. The pullback dragged the market back below the 9,000 points level.



The political uncertainty in the U.S. continued to weigh on investor sentiment. President Trump has come under increasing pressure in recent days. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been appointed to serve as Special Counsel to oversee the investigation of Russian meddling in the presidential election. The move comes on the heels of reports Trump asked former FBI Director Comey to drop a federal investigation into links between former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Russia.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.70 percent Thursday and finished at 8,938.37. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.51 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.71 percent.



Index heavyweight Roche weakened by 1.5 percent and Novartis surrendered 0.8 percent. Novartis announced plans to eliminate up to 500 jobs. Shares of Nestlé also lost 0.8 percent.



Credit Suisse declined 0.9 percent and UBS forfeited 0.8 percent.



Dufry was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, losing 2.1 percent. Vifor Pharma, formerly Galenica, fell 1.3 percent.



Richemont was among the best performing stocks of the day, rising 1.1 percent. Schindler and Givaudan also gained 0.7 percent each.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX