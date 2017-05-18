Cellular M2M VAS Market Growing at a CAGR of 40.64% During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the M2M VAS revenue has been considered from cellular networks only. Cellular networks include 2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE networks.

Browse 27 Exhibits, 5 Major Company Profiles, spread across 70 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/994427-global-cellular-m2m-value-added-services-vas-market-2017-2021.html.

It also includes the M2M VAS revenue from managed service providers and professional service providers. The M2M VAS revenue from consumer electronics, automotive, transportation and logistics, healthcare, energy and utilities, as well as retail is also included.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market is growth of the automotive industry by leveraging 5g technology. 5G network is expected to support developments such as autonomous vehicles, M2M and machine-to-infrastructure services, as well as IoT. Over the years, automotive manufacturers and telecom providers have been developing connectivity solutions such as IoT connectivity platforms. IoT connectivity enables the interconnectivity between two vehicles.

The following companies as the key players in the global cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market: AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and Vodafone. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Amdocs, China Mobile, China Telecom, Digi International, Gemalto, KDDI, Numerex, Orange Business Services, Sierra Wireless, Rogers Communications, Tech Mahindra, Telefónica, Telenor, Telit, and T-MOBILE USA. Order a copy of Global Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2017-2021 research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=994427.

According to the cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market report, one of the major drivers for this market is declining cost of connectivity applications. The integrated telematics penetration is increasing year-over-year (YoY) worldwide due to the increased demand for smartphones and the new regulations related to the safety features of automobiles. Basic delivery of the safety features of the vehicles in the era of advancing technology does not amount to a competitive edge.



Related Reports:

Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2017-2021 - The analysts forecast global mobile VAS market to grow at a CAGR of 17.65% during the period 2017-2021. Mobile value-added services (VAS) are user-friendly and convenient to use.

Global Connected Car M2M Market 2017-2021 - Over the years, automotive manufacturers and service providers have been developing connectivity solutions such as M2M connectivity platforms. M2M connectivity enables the interconnectivity between two vehicles.

Global Smart Home M2M Market 2017-2021 - A smart home comprises of an internal network, home automation, and intelligent control. It is equipped with advanced and automated digital devices, home appliances, and equipment that are interconnected to each other.

Explore more reports on IT & Telecommunication at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/information-technology/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml