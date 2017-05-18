SAVO Appoints Jeremy Schultz EVP, Strategy; Chad Greeley Joins as SVP, North American Sales

CHICAGO, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SAVO Group, the leading provider of enterprise-grade sales enablement solutions, has named Jeremy Schultz as Executive Vice President, Strategy. In this role, Schultz will lead global Product, Corporate and Sales strategy. SAVO also announced that Chad Greeley joins as Senior Vice President, North American Sales.

Schultz brings 20+ years of sales enablement leadership at enterprise companies, and has deep expertise with the purchase, implementation and life cycle of sales productivity software. Schultz is both a seasoned Sales Enablement Practitioner and an accomplished B2B product management executive. Prior to his role at SAVO, Schultz held leadership positions at Office Max and Dex Media.

Greeley brings 20 years of software sales experience, with a proven customer-first sales process management style. Prior to joining SAVO, Greeley led high performing sales teams at Monster, Information Builders, Automic Software and IBM. Greeley has held sales management, field sales and marketing positions across a wide range of technologies and industries.

"Like many of our customers, SAVO relies on Jeremy's deep expertise in sales enablement so this formalizes his leadership in shaping our product and corporate strategy at a key time of growth at the company," said Jason Liu, CEO, SAVO Group. "Chad is known for his strong customer relationships, along with executional excellence, which is foundational to who SAVO is."

SAVO is the leader in the sales enablement market having pioneered the sales enablement category since its founding in 1999. SAVO provides the most insightful, prescriptive and secure sales enablement platform for global use, delivering content to sellers within the context of their selling situation. With SAVO, companies achieve their revenue initiatives by aligning their sales, marketing and operations to work together with focus on the customer and greater results in the field. Learn about how more than one million sales and marketing professionals leverage SAVO today at www.savogroup.com.

