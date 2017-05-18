Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2017) - PBS SA Capital Group, an Asset Management firm, provides global financial solutions, access to international capital markets, corporate finance and corporate management services. The group, oversees a comprehensive global portfolio of company-group holdings, with a constantly growing international portfolio of companies under its management.

For more details, please watch this video (click here). If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "PBS SA" in the search box. The video is also available on YouTube.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_t7q8xfdw/PBS-SA-Capital-Group-provides-Intl-Top-Tier-Financial-Service-and-Corporate-Management-Support

PBS SA manages and supports the transportation, energy and diversified industrial sectors. PBS SA has a growth strategy, enabling companies to expand and reposition themselves in the market. By delivering its calibrated financial solutions, it encourages solid enterprise growth.

With a unique approach, tailored for different enterprise types, it can assist Small, Middle Market and Large Cap Corporations. PBS's first class, vertically integrated management system brings consistent alignment of the enterprise's needs and its capital financing cycles, throughout its growth, expansion or market repositioning phases.

With a full range of top-tier financial services and tactical corporate management support, PBS fulfills the needs of public, private and state enterprises. Providing more than just capital for its international partners, PBS's strategic support units reposition and assist companies to meet or exceed their corporate objectives.

Utilizing PBS's integrated management system and global network, portfolio companies migrate and reposition themselves in key geographical locations around the world.

PBS provides a full range of global financial solutions and support services, including asset management, debt financing, equity capital, private placements, mergers & acquisitions, pre-IP financing, IPOs and stock exchange listings. With a global markets coverage ranging from Toronto to Tokyo, PBS SA Capital has access to more than 10 stock exchanges and their alternative markets for financing and listing strategies.

PBS brings its expertize to a wide range of industries, such as transportation, oil & gas, energy & utilities, metals & mining, banking, financial services, insurance, technology, life sciences, media, entertainment and real estate.

PBS combines its cutting-edge technology for risk management and decision making, with a passion to grow and reposition companies in the market. PBS provides conventional, alternative ship finance and global transportation capital.

PBS SA Capital Group is headed by CEO, Alexander Christodoulakis, an international financier and lead investment executive. Alexander's superior financial instincts have been demonstrated by his track record of entering industries at key times and for predicting imminent financial crises, making him a sought after

lead investment executive, and a welcome addition to the boards of several international companies.

Alexander's talent has led Fortune 500 companies, world banks, leading hedge funds, government and state enterprises, public and private multinational corporations to pursue his expertise. Over two decades, Alexander has continuously created appropriate and often unconventional financial solutions, positioning portfolio companies for international success.

For more information, please contact the company's North American Head Office in Toronto, Canada at 416-913-0640 or by email at finance@pbssacapital.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch.com

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com