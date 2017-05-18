Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2017) - BTV - Business Television digs into cannabis companies; trend or here to stay? Full Episode





On BNN Sat May 20 & Sun May 21, 2017 - on national TV, BTV-Business Television highlights industry experts and companies making waves in the cannabis space including:

CanniMed Therapeutics (TSX: CMED) - in the cannabis business since the 90's, CanniMed is focused on providing pharmaceutical-grade products with an emphasis on quality control. Video

Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) - awaiting clearance from Health Canada to begin cultivating their first crop and looking to lead next-generation discoveries in medical cannabis. Video

Lexaria Bioscience (CSE: LXX) -focused on the absorption, better flavour and improved delivery of compounds found in edible cannabis products. Video

Organigram (TSXV: OGI) - a new CEO with 30 years in the healthcare industry leads this licensed medical cannabis producer. Video

Aphria (TSX: APH) with comments from Jason Zandberg, Equity Analyst, PI Financial, and Neal Gilmer, Research Analyst, Haywood Securities on one of the earliest licensed and lowest cost producers in the competitive cannabis industry. Video

Equity Analyst at PI Financial, Jason Zandberg and Research Analyst from Haywood Securities, Neal Gilmer give their take on the unique cannabis sector. Video

James Black, Listings Development, CSE shares why U.S. companies are showing interest in the cannabis market up north. Video

