According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global airway management products marketis expected to reach USD 444.28 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 5%.

This research report titled Global Airway Management Products Market' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global airway management products market is growing primarily due to the high sales of anesthesia face masks, LMA, and ETT. By region, the Americas led the global market with a large share in all product segments, followed by EMEA and APAC. The largest revenue contributor to the market in 2016 was the North America because many surgical procedures were performed in this region. APAC is the fastest growing market of the airway management products because of the presence of local vendors in this region. Developing economies of India and China will create future growth opportunities in the market.

Technavio's healthcare and life science research analysts categorize the global airway management products market into the following segments by product. They are:

Global LMA market

Global ETT market

Global anesthesia face masks market

Global LMA market

Global LMA market is growing at a significant rate compared to other airway management product segments and accounted for the largest market share of 69.62% in 2016. There has been a significant increase in the adoption of LMA. Technological advances over the last two decades have broadened the use of LMA from operating rooms to emergency settings for the management of airway. European Resuscitation Council and the American Heart Association recommend these masks for airway management during emergency situations.

According to Barath Palada, a lead orthopedics and medical devices research analyst from Technavio, "Advanced models of LMA are made of soft materials, such as plastic, compared to their conventional counterpartsThese advanced devices enhance patient comfort, minimize complications associated with sedation, and improve medical care. Many companies such as Ambu, Intersurgical, Medtronic, Teleflex, and BD are developing LMA of various sizes using different materials to assist physicians during surgeries."

Global ETT market

The global ETT market is growing at a slower pace compared to other segments. The market will be driven by the increase in the prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders like respiratory failure, acute severe asthma, COPD, adult respiratory distress syndrome, and pneumonia. Developed markets such as the US and Western Europe reached maturity and are growing at a slower pace. Whereas, APAC is growing rapidly and is expected to continue in the coming years.

"Vendors are focusing on product innovations and the acquisition of companies to enhance their product portfolios. Vendors are also using environment-friendly raw materials like PVC and silicone as the preference for single-use devices over reusables has seen a marked increase," says Barath.

Global anesthesia face masks market

Face masks have a limited scope for differentiation based on technology and account for only a small share of the global airway management products market. Face masks of various sizes made of different materials to assist physicians during surgeries is made by companies like Ambu, GE Healthcare, Intersurgical, BD, Drager, and Smiths Medical. The growth in older population worldwide will also create additional demand for healthcare services in the forecast period.

Technologically advanced face masks enhance patient comfort, help minimize complications associated with sedation, and improve medical care. Novel technologies used in these masks will help increase their adoption among hospitals, ASCs, and clinics. Vendors are also developing disposable masks that minimize the risks of cross-contamination. This will boost the global airway management products market in the coming years.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Ambu

BD

Teleflex

Intersurgical

Smiths Medical

Medtronic

