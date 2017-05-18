TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE: EAT)(CSE: EAT.CN)(CNSX: EAT)(OTCQB: SPLIF)(FRANKFURT: 2NU) is pleased to announce an update on operations in Pueblo, CO.

Nutritional High is impressed with the progress that has been made since the launch announcement on February 22, 2017. Palo Verde team has been focused on streamlining the production process in anticipation of radically scaling up the throughput, while maintaining strong extraction yields.

Since the initial launch Palo Verde has manufactured over 7,000 grams of cannabis oil distillate and approximately 3,000 FLI cartridges. The focus of equipment and extraction process calibration has been to achieve higher THC content for the final oil product, while ensuring that the gross extraction yields remain in line with expectations. The THC content has improved from high 70s percent for the initial batches to over 90% for the more recent batches, with some batches achieving over 95% THC content. At this time, the throughput is estimated at 20-40 lbs of trim per day with an estimated yield of 8-10%. The throughput has been increasing as a result of the new equipment being installed since the initial launch. The process upgrades also allowed to remove more unwanted compounds out of the oil, which has resulted in higher purity product.

Palo Verde continues to accept sales orders for FLI cartridges and bulk oils, which have performed well in the Colorado market and there have been repeat orders. The average wholesale price of the FLI cartridges has been $16 per 0.5g cartridge, which ranges depending on the final THC content of each product. In order to accelerate product sales Palo Verde has also augmented its sales team by hiring another sales representative and intends to bring on more to strengthen its salesforce.

Jim Frazier, CEO of Nutritional High commented: "We're very pleased with how the production ramp-up is progressing. The team has come a long way since commencing commercial production in late February and we look forward to FLI cartridges building a strong consumer market presence in Colorado, and nationally as Nutritional High established facilities in other states."

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the hemp and marijuana-infused products industries, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

