Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Worth 7.97 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market by Type (ACAS I & ACAS I, ACAS II & ACAS II, PCAS, FLARM), Platform (Fixed wing, Rotary Wing, UAV), Component (Processor, Mode S& C Transponder, Display Unit), End-Use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 6.04 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.97 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.68% from 2017 to 2022. Rise in the number of UAVs in the commercial airspace, and increased deliveries in the number of aircraft are the major factors driving the airborne collision avoidance system market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 71 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/airborne-collision-avoidance-system-market-238254805.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Based on platform, the fixed wing segment is projected to lead the airborne collision avoidance system market during the forecast period

On the basis of platform, the fixed wing segment is estimated to lead the airborne collision avoidance system market during the forecast period. The commercial and military aviation sectors have witnessed significant growth over the past few years, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the near future. The increase in commercial aviation operations, rise in air travel, and increase in defense expenditures are some of the key factors driving the growth of the airborne collision avoidance system market in the fixed wing segment.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=238254805

Based on component, the mode s & c transponder segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of component, the mode s & c transponder segment of the airborne collision avoidance system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the demand for TCAS II installations which provide air-to-air data exchange among TCAS-equipped aircraft, so that coordinated, complementary resolution advisories can be issued when required.

North America is projected to lead the airborne collision avoidance system market during the forecast period

North America is projected to lead the airborne collision avoidance system market during the forecast period. The growth of the airborne collision avoidance system market in North America is expected to be driven by the increase in aircraft deliveries and rise in demand for new aircraft entering the market.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=238254805

Major players profiled in the airborne collision avoidance system market report are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), BAE Systems Plc (U.K.), L 3 Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Saab Group (Sweden), among others.

Browse Related Reports

Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market by Application (Flight, Engine Monitoring, Navigation), Sub-system (Display, Communication & Navigation, Flight Management), Fit (ADS-B, EVS), Platform (Fixed, Rotary) and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electronic-flight-instrument-system-market-69256154.html

Subscribe Reports from Aerospace Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets