

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Justice is seeking to settle a lawsuit against the producer of the Hollywood film 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' after alleging that the studio used misappropriated profits from a Malaysian wealth fund to produce the movie.



The justice department had alleged that Red Granite Pictures Inc., which was co-founded by Riza Aziz, a stepson of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, laundered billions of dollars that they stole from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund called 1MDB.



According to the Department of Justice, conspirators allegedly misappropriated more than $3.5 billion from 1MDB in a money laundering scheme from 2009 through 2013.



Wealth fund 1MDB was intended to help Malaysia and its people by issuing debt securities that would fund economic development projects. However, federal prosecutors allege that the corrupt officials and their associates siphoned off money from the fund using a network of shell companies. They then used the money to purchase mansions and luxury condominiums in the US, to pay gambling costs at Las Vegas casinos, purchase artwork by Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet and other personal expenses. They also used it fund California-based Red Granite Pictures, that produced Leonardo DiCaprio's starrer The Wolf of Wall Street.



The Justice Department wants to seize $1 billion that was laundered in the US, as well rights, royalties and distributions fees from the movie.



