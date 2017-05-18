John Shegerian, Chairman, CEO and co-founder of ERI, the nation's leading recycler of electronic waste and the world's largest cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, was a featured speaker today at the NAID-Europe one day seminar on making the most of the GDPR at the STREFF Data Protection Service facility in Luxembourg.

The special NAID seminar event combined top industry speakers and regulatory experts with content tailored specifically to capitalizing on the new regulation that will take effect next year.

In a panel discussion titled "How the World of Secure Destruction will Change Under the GDPR," alongside Oliver Graumann of REISSWOLF International AG; Yarom Ophir of Katana SA; and Neil Percy of Shred-It Ltd; Shegerian described and shared insights on the current status and emerging trends that every data destruction service provider should know, including best practices and the direction the industry is taking in the US and abroad, and how organizations that prepare effectively and do things right can benefit from the onset of GDPR.

"The more NAID members know about the risks and requirements of the forthcoming GDPR the more they will profit," commented NAID CEO and panel moderator Bob Johnson. "That is why we gathered leading experts such as those on this panel here today to help their fellow industry members get a grasp of the future. It's more than idle speculation that changes are coming. We watched it happen in the US when HIPAA and GLB became law. Those who take time to prepare will profit enormously. Those who do not prepare will struggle. It is that simple. It's NAID's job to provide the education and resources."

"It is an absolute honor and privilege to share insights with NAID's audience alongside Oliver, Yarom and Neil," said Shegerian. "We're particularly proud, as a AAA-certified NAID organization ourselves, to be able to set an example of adhering to and even exceeding the strictest standards of effective and responsible data destruction and to be able to share our experience and best practice protocols with our industry colleagues here today as they prepare for what GDPR regulations will bring. Proper destruction of private digital data has become a crucially important issue and NAID certification is the best way to demonstrate that you are doing it responsibly."

Seven of ERI's facilities have received AAA certification from NAID, with the eighth and final location expected to receive certification this summer.

