Strong Growth Expected for Global Dietary Supplements Market

The latest data from Zion Market Research shows that dietary supplements will be a USD 220 billion market by 2022, growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.8%. This includes a broad range of supplements, including minerals, vitamins, botanicals, and others.

A recent survey in the US found that 90% of the population did not get the recommended daily amount of at least one vitamin or mineral. A solution to this problem would be to make a diet change, however, for those that don't want to make this change, dietary supplements can be very beneficial.

Ontario Announces New Law Requiring Inclusion of Calories on Menus

A new law requiring the inclusion of calorie counts on menus in Ontario, Canada, came into effect on January 1st of this year, stemming from the Healthy Menu Choices Act first passed in 2015. This law requires all food-service chains with 20 or more locations in the province to post the number of calories of each food and drink item that they sell.

This law was passed with the intention of combatting the growing obesity epidemic and to encourage the purchase of healthy foods-including healthy fast food-and the adoption of balanced diets. The obesity rate in Ontario is more than 29%, much higher than the national average of roughly 20%.

New Study Strengthens Link Between Colon Cancer and Exercise

A new study from Singapore has found that an individual's overall cardiovascular fitness levels are linked to their risk of developing colon cancer. Colon cancer is extremely prominent worldwide, being the third most common cancer globally. Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States and in 2014 there was an estimated 1.3 million people living with colon and rectum cancer in the country.

Further research is still necessary to understand the full relationship between colon cancer and exercise but while the wait for these answers continues, individuals should be even more encouraged to engage in regular exercise.

