CAMARILLO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- The 24th Annual Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival, scheduled for Sunday, June 4, 2017, will proudly feature the 7th annual Yummie Culinary Competition. The Yummie contest determines the best of the best among Festival exhibitors -- Ventura County's top restaurants and chefs -- in an action-packed showdown.

The Festival is thrilled to welcome Rachel Hollis as the celebrity emcee for the 2017 Yummie Top Chef Culinary Competition. Rachel is the founder of the popular lifestyle website The Chic Site, and author of Amazon Bestselling fiction series, "The Girls." Rachel is also an accomplished event planner for Hollywood's elite, including Bradley Cooper, Al Gore, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, among many others. Casa Pacifica is excited to have Rachel welcoming the Festival's top chef exhibitors as they fire up their stations and compete for first, second, or third place in both Savory and Sweet categories, as well as narrating the exciting action as the judges determine their favorites.

Each year the Yummie competition is judged by a panel of Celebrity Culinary Judges comprised of television and print media personalities, food editors and columnists based on which chef's dish they feel is outstanding, or the "yummiest." Casa Pacifica is excited to have the Vice President and Corporate Executive Chef of NBC Universal Studios Hollywood, Chef Eric Kopelow, CEC, sitting on the panel of judges for this year's competition. He will be joining Chef Masa Shimakawa, Chef de Cuisine of ONYX at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village; Dan Paustian, comedian chef, writer and MasterChef Top Five Contestant; Master Chef competitor, fashion stylist, and creative consultant, Olivia Crouppen; Lisa McKinnon, food columnist for the Ventura County Star; and Rita Moran, food critic for the Ventura County Star. The judges will use their expert knowledge and tasting skills to find the best entry in each category judged on flavor, presentation, innovation, and quality. The Yummie culinary competition winners will earn bragging rights and receive a fabulous prize package including Le Creuset cookware and air time from Gold Coast Broadcasting. For more information about the Yummie competition and past winners please visit the Wine, Food & Brew Festival website at www.cpwinefoodbrewfest.com.

There are still a few spots available to participate in this year's Festival as an exhibitor. Food and beverage exhibitors are invited to join the fun and share their wonderful epicurean offerings with over 4,000 Festival guests! To participate or for more information, those interested in exhibiting can contact Casa Pacifica Event Coordinator, Juliana Thiessen at (805) 366-4014, or visit the Festival exhibitor page at www.cpwinefoodbrewfest.com.

The 24th Annual Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival itself will take place on Sunday, June 4, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at California State University Channel Islands and will feature more than 75 restaurants and 150 wines, brews, and beverages. Live entertainment, an extensive silent auction, and the Yummie Culinary Competition will round out the exciting events of the day. Tickets are now on sale for $150 for General Admission ($175 at the door, unless sold out) and $250 for VIP tickets (VIP tickets will not be for sale at the door). To purchase tickets, visit the Festival website at www.cpwinefoodbrewfest.com.

In addition, the Festival is still welcoming sponsors. Interested sponsors can sign up and connect their name or business with this "Can't Miss" event by contacting Casa Pacifica Event Coordinator, Juliana Thiessen at (805) 366-4014, jthiessen@casapacifica.org or visiting the Festival sponsor page at www.cpwinefoodbrewfest.com.

Casa Pacifica encourages all Festival-goers to participate responsibly. Roundtrip reservations are available thru the Roadrunner Safe Ride Program by calling (805) 389-8196, or visiting http://www.rrshuttle.com/casapacificawinefestival.

About Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families is a crisis-care and residential treatment facility for abused, neglected, or at-risk children in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The agency is the largest non-profit provider of children's mental health services in both counties and along with its campus-based programs administers a number of community-based programs which are designed with the intent to strengthen families and keep children in their homes. For more information about Casa Pacifica or to learn about its "Building New Foundations of Hope" Capital Campaign that is underway, please visit its website www.casapacifica.org or call the Development Department at (805) 445-7800.

