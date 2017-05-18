SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 --

Unique collection combines multinational design collaboration, aeronautical engineering principles, and traditional Japanese craftsmanship

Conde House, a global furniture company and award-winning, Berlin-based designer Michael Schneider are set to premiere the iconoclastic TEN collection at this year's ICFF event, from May 21-24 in NYC. Featuring a "light, airy, minimalistic and elegant" design, the TEN (the Japanese word for sky) tables and chairs collection blends traditional Japanese craftsmanship with 21st century advanced technology, such as wood with flexible polycarbonate materials.

The unique features of the TEN collection exude an Asian-inspired, Zen-like simplicity with European-inspired clean lines and organic curves. Conde House's out-of-the-box design and crafting process includes lightweight construction using a variety of combinations of wood types, polycarbonate and upholstery materials to deliver practical usability and outstanding seating comfort.

The company's design ethos includes using cutting-edge design technology with sustainable, innovative materials to produce simple, yet sophisticated tables and chairs for the TEN collection.

TEN Tables & Chairs

Derived from aeronautical engineering principals of a sturdy skeleton and a lightweight skin, TEN tables are solid wood or melamine tops placed on a wooden base. The tabletop almost appears to float on the base, making the piece seem light and sturdy at the same time.

The TEN chairs feature an eco-friendly, flexible polycarbonate arm and back mounted on a solid wooden frame. Clean lines and a light, minimalistic appearance make these chairs an elegant addition to any setting.

About Conde House

Since 1968, Conde House has been providing beautifully designed, skillfully crafted furniture that is contemporary, yet timeless. We blend traditional Japanese craftsmanship with 21st century advanced technology to develop pieces with the highest quality, functionality, style and value. With classic lines that withstand passing trends, our furniture will look elegant for generations. Through our sustainability practices, we strive to maintain a peaceful coexistence with nature. For more information, please visit www.condehouse.com

