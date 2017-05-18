According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global allergy rhinitis drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Allergy Rhinitis Drugs Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

"High unmet needs exist in the market due to the low number of FDA-approved drugs. Due to this, people often use off-label drugs for the treatment of these diseases. Most off-label drugs only provide symptomatic relief and have multiple side-effects. The market still lacks drugs that can reduce inflammation and cause irreversible airway remodeling," says Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases research.

The market research analysis categorizes the global allergy rhinitis drugs market into three major segments based on drug class. They are:

Global allergy rhinitis antihistamines market

Global allergy rhinitis intranasal corticosteroids market

Global allergy rhinitis immunotherapies market

The antihistamines drugs segment dominates the global allergy rhinitis drugs market with a share of more than 65% in 2016. The dominant position of this segment is attributed to the availability of a wide range of drugs for allergic rhinitis. People with intermittent symptoms of allergy rhinitis are often treated with oral antihistamines, decongestants, or both as needed.

In addition, the growing drug pipeline for the treatment of allergy rhinitis is expected to contribute substantially to the market growth. For instance, GenMont Biotech is developing eN-Lac for the treatment of allergy rhinitis. The drug is in phase III and is expected to enter the market in the forecast period.

Global allergy rhinitis intranasal corticosteroids market

Corticosteroids are a form of steroids used to treat swelling and inflammation caused by a range of allergies and allergic asthma. They are taken on a short-term or a long-term basis, depending on the severity of the condition. Unlike inhaled corticosteroids used to treat asthma, nasal corticosteroids are sprayed directly into the nasal passage.

Nasal corticosteroids decrease inflammation in the nose, relieving nasal congestion. Nasal corticosteroids are available in spray, aerosol liquid, and powder form. The intranasal corticosteroids segment is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to the increased demand for aerosol liquid, spray, and aerosol powder. For instance, vendors such as GlaxoSmithKline, Meda, Merck, and AstraZeneca have an established clinical profile for the treatment of allergy rhinitis.

Global allergy rhinitis immunotherapies market

Allergen immunotherapy, also known as allergy shots, is a form of long-term treatment that decreases symptoms in people with allergic rhinitis. Allergy shots decrease the sensitivity to allergens and provides relief from allergy symptoms even after the treatment is stopped. This makes it a cost-effective treatment. Allergen immunotherapy involves the administration of increasing doses of allergen extracts over a period. Immunotherapy can be administered as injections, drops, or sublingual (under the tongue) tablets.

"The global allergic rhinitis immunotherapies market is growing at a rapid pace. This drug class is anticipated to account for most of the new drug launches during the forecast period," says Sapna.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

ALK-Abelló

Meda Pharmaceuticals

