HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Texas Eviction, the leading eviction service provider in Houston, Texas recently launched, Eviction Manager, a game changing web-based software for property managers.

Eviction Manager enables property managers to manage evictions without ever leaving their office, saving them time and allowing them to focus on revenue-generating activities like leasing and customer service.

The software unloads the burden on property managers, helping them get through the all too confusing eviction process in Texas from beginning to end. The software allows property managers to create and manage service orders for Eviction Notices, Eviction Filings & Hearings, Eviction Appeals, Writ of Possession, Release of Judgment, and Abstract of Judgment. With just a few clicks, property managers can now create orders, monitor progress and see final results for all of their eviction related needs.

"Unlike competing eviction management softwares, we launched Eviction Manager specifically for the needs of property managers in Texas. In addition, our clients can count on the professional support of our dedicated team of eviction specialists who are trained to handle eviction cases in their entirety from filing documents to making court appearances as agents of our clients," explained Felicia Adams, Texas Eviction's Director of Operations.

"To the delight of our clients, we pretty much eliminate the need for property managers to run to the courthouse to file evictions or attend hearings," she continued.

Eviction Manager is set to launch this month (May 2017) to a select group of property management companies in Houston. The software will then be made available to all existing and future Texas Eviction customers at a later date.

For more information about how Texas Eviction helps property managers, visit: www.texaseviction.com/property-managers.

About Texas Eviction

Texas Eviction specializes in managing the eviction process for property owners and managers, in strict adherence to the Texas Property Code to ensure quality service and a successful resolution. Services include sending eviction notices statewide, as well as managing complete eviction and writ of possession cases and procedures in Harris County, Fort Bend County, Montgomery County, Brazoria County and Galveston County.

Media Contact:

Matt Lee

Director of Marketing

Adhere Creative

Email Contact

832-350-4161



