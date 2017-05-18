sprite-preloader
Research and Markets - Mid Pharma Licensing and M&A Trends (2011-16): Key Players are Allergan, Celgene, Merck, KGaA, Shire & UCB

DUBLIN, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mid Pharma Licensing and M&A Trends, 2011-16" report to their offering.

Between Q1 2011 and Q3 2016, the nine-company Mid Pharma cohort was responsible for around $200bn in up-front mergers and acquisitions (M&A) value and $10bn in up-front licensing value, driving deal volume and deal value in the biopharmaceutical sector. The total number of alliances peaked in 2014, whereas the up-front value attached to these alliances peaked in 2015. M&A volume has increased every year since 2011, and up-front M&A value peaked in 2015.

The Mid Pharma group signed more than 300 alliance deals, from discovery through to marketed assets, and inked 50 acquisitions during the nearly six-year timeframe. For alliances, the top deal-makers by volume were Merck KGaA and Celgene; in terms of value, Celgene was by far the biggest spender on up-front alliance payments. For M&A, the top buyers were Allergan and Shire (by volume and by value).

Among therapeutic categories, oncology held the top spot in both alliance volume and alliance value. For M&A, there were more acquisitions driven by immunology and inflammation assets than any other therapeutic category. Acquisitions during the period broke multiple records, including the largest-ever biotech acquisition premium and the most money paid for a clinical-stage biotech. However, M&A value was driven by a small handful of large deals in which the target companies' product portfolios and pipelines were diversified across several therapeutic areas.

Companies Mentioned

  • Allergan
  • Celgene
  • Merck KGaA
  • Shire
  • UCB

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Mid Pharma Peer Set Overview

2. Trends in Alliance and M&A Volume and Value

3. Therapeutic Area Breakdown Trends

4. Clinical Stage Breakdown Trends

5. Mid Pharma Out-Licensing Trends

6. Mid Pharma Option-Based Deal Trends

7. Mid Pharma Company Case Studies

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pmbk6r/mid_pharma

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


