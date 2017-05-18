Research and Markets - Mid Pharma Licensing and M&A Trends (2011-16): Key Players are Allergan, Celgene, Merck, KGaA, Shire & UCB

DUBLIN, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mid Pharma Licensing and M&A Trends, 2011-16" report to their offering.
Between Q1 2011 and Q3 2016, the nine-company Mid Pharma cohort was responsible for around $200bn in up-front mergers and acquisitions (M&A) value and $10bn in up-front licensing value, driving deal volume and deal value in the biopharmaceutical sector. The total number of alliances peaked in 2014, whereas the up-front value attached to these alliances peaked in 2015. M&A volume has increased every year since 2011, and up-front M&A value peaked in 2015.
The Mid Pharma group signed more than 300 alliance deals, from discovery through to marketed assets, and inked 50 acquisitions during the nearly six-year timeframe. For alliances, the top deal-makers by volume were Merck KGaA and Celgene; in terms of value, Celgene was by far the biggest spender on up-front alliance payments. For M&A, the top buyers were Allergan and Shire (by volume and by value).
Among therapeutic categories, oncology held the top spot in both alliance volume and alliance value. For M&A, there were more acquisitions driven by immunology and inflammation assets than any other therapeutic category. Acquisitions during the period broke multiple records, including the largest-ever biotech acquisition premium and the most money paid for a clinical-stage biotech. However, M&A value was driven by a small handful of large deals in which the target companies' product portfolios and pipelines were diversified across several therapeutic areas.
Companies Mentioned
- Allergan
- Celgene
- Merck KGaA
- Shire
- UCB
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Mid Pharma Peer Set Overview
2. Trends in Alliance and M&A Volume and Value
3. Therapeutic Area Breakdown Trends
4. Clinical Stage Breakdown Trends
5. Mid Pharma Out-Licensing Trends
6. Mid Pharma Option-Based Deal Trends
7. Mid Pharma Company Case Studies
8. Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pmbk6r/mid_pharma
