Compagnie Financiere Tradition: CFT: Voting result of the Annual General Meeting and Stock dividend

Lausanne, 18 May 2017
Voting result of the Annual General Meeting and Stock dividend
| The Annual General Meeting held on May 18, 2017 at 3.00 pm approved the proposal of the Board of Directors published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on April 26, 2017.
The dividend consists of a cash payment of a gross amount of CHF 4.50 («cash dividend») per bearer share of CFT with a nominal value of CHF 2.50 («bearer share(s)») and the distribution of one bearer share for every 25 bearer shares held («stock dividend»).
The reference share price corresponds to the average of the closing prices of the bearer shares on SIX Swiss Exchange for the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. from 19 April to 17 May 2017), less the gross amount of the cash dividend of CHF 4.50, i.e. CHF 100.41.
The taxable gross amount for the cash dividend is CHF 4.50 for every bearer share held and for the stock dividend CHF 4.02 (reference share price divided by 25) for every bearer share held.
Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA employs 2,150 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.tradition.com (http://www.tradition.com/).
Patrick Combes, President
Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA
+41 (0)21 343 52 22
actionnaire@tradition.ch (mailto:actionnaire@tradition.ch)
Rohan Sant
Voxia communication
+41 (0)22 591 22 63
rohan.sant@voxia.ch (mailto:jeremy.nieckowski@voxia.ch)
