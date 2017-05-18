sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
PR Newswire

Biosimilars Market Access in Psoriasis 2017 - Physicians Hesitant to Use Biosimilars, But Understand that Payers May Hold Sway - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biosimilars Market Access in Psoriasis" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha inhibitors Enbrel, Humira, and Remicade have long held dominant positions in the psoriasis market; however, these market leaders face patent expirations and consequent biosimilar launches.

Payers are eager to leverage these changes in the competitive landscape and enact pro-biosimilar access measures, resulting in downward pricing pressures and/or continuing market erosion for first-generation TNF-alpha inhibitors. This rate of erosion may initially be gradual, as neither physicians nor payers are likely to advocate patient switching.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Insights and strategic recommendations
  • Inflectra carries biosimilar labeling designation, but is not interchangeable
  • Physicians hesitant to use biosimilars, but understand that payers may hold sway
  • Bibliography

2. Five Major EU Markets

  • Insights and strategic recommendations
  • Uptake of biosimilar TNF-alpha inhibitors varies across EU markets as the EMA does not determine interchangeability
  • Most physicians and payers consider biosimilars to be interchangeable, and an opportunity to reduce costs, but worries around indication extrapolation remain
  • Payers use biosimilars to pressure originators on pricing
  • Hospitals continue to procure both biosimilars and originators; dynamic pricing environment observed
  • Biosimilars will be used as price benchmarks for pipeline agents
  • Payers are unlikely to implement strong incentives to drive uptake of biosimilar infliximab due to limited use of the drug
  • Bibliography

3. Methodology

  • Primary research

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dr3pv9/biosimilars

