Biosimilars Market Access in Psoriasis 2017 - Physicians Hesitant to Use Biosimilars, But Understand that Payers May Hold Sway - Research and Markets

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biosimilars Market Access in Psoriasis" report to their offering.

Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha inhibitors Enbrel, Humira, and Remicade have long held dominant positions in the psoriasis market; however, these market leaders face patent expirations and consequent biosimilar launches.



Payers are eager to leverage these changes in the competitive landscape and enact pro-biosimilar access measures, resulting in downward pricing pressures and/or continuing market erosion for first-generation TNF-alpha inhibitors. This rate of erosion may initially be gradual, as neither physicians nor payers are likely to advocate patient switching.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



Insights and strategic recommendations

Inflectra carries biosimilar labeling designation, but is not interchangeable

Physicians hesitant to use biosimilars, but understand that payers may hold sway

2. Five Major EU Markets



Insights and strategic recommendations

Uptake of biosimilar TNF-alpha inhibitors varies across EU markets as the EMA does not determine interchangeability

Most physicians and payers consider biosimilars to be interchangeable, and an opportunity to reduce costs, but worries around indication extrapolation remain

Payers use biosimilars to pressure originators on pricing

Hospitals continue to procure both biosimilars and originators; dynamic pricing environment observed

Biosimilars will be used as price benchmarks for pipeline agents

Payers are unlikely to implement strong incentives to drive uptake of biosimilar infliximab due to limited use of the drug

3. Methodology



Primary research



