Biosimilars Market Access in Psoriasis 2017 - Physicians Hesitant to Use Biosimilars, But Understand that Payers May Hold Sway - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biosimilars Market Access in Psoriasis" report to their offering.
Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha inhibitors Enbrel, Humira, and Remicade have long held dominant positions in the psoriasis market; however, these market leaders face patent expirations and consequent biosimilar launches.
Payers are eager to leverage these changes in the competitive landscape and enact pro-biosimilar access measures, resulting in downward pricing pressures and/or continuing market erosion for first-generation TNF-alpha inhibitors. This rate of erosion may initially be gradual, as neither physicians nor payers are likely to advocate patient switching.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Insights and strategic recommendations
- Inflectra carries biosimilar labeling designation, but is not interchangeable
- Physicians hesitant to use biosimilars, but understand that payers may hold sway
- Bibliography
2. Five Major EU Markets
- Insights and strategic recommendations
- Uptake of biosimilar TNF-alpha inhibitors varies across EU markets as the EMA does not determine interchangeability
- Most physicians and payers consider biosimilars to be interchangeable, and an opportunity to reduce costs, but worries around indication extrapolation remain
- Payers use biosimilars to pressure originators on pricing
- Hospitals continue to procure both biosimilars and originators; dynamic pricing environment observed
- Biosimilars will be used as price benchmarks for pipeline agents
- Payers are unlikely to implement strong incentives to drive uptake of biosimilar infliximab due to limited use of the drug
- Bibliography
3. Methodology
- Primary research
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dr3pv9/biosimilars
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716