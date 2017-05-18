Technavio's latest market research report on the global bearings marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518006230/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global bearings market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automationsector says, "The global bearings market is witnessing huge sales in roller bearings and ball bearings due to its satisfactory performance in major industrial applications. These two product types will contribute the most to market growth during the forecast period. The automotive industry is expected to play a key role in the growth of the bearings market during the forecast period due to long-term investments in the developing regions."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global bearings market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Emergence of digitalization

Increased demand for integrated bearings

Emerging demand for application-specific bearings

Emergence of digitalization

The Internet of things (IoT) is discovering its pathway into the factory and has brought about an industrial revolution with the concept of Industry 4.0. This technology employs highly customized products in flexible manufacturing conditions. Companies are now in mid-way to networking their machinery, warehousing systems, and equipment worldwide. The accompanying global digitalization is marching at a mammoth speed. Digitalization involves components that can identify and transmit conditional information. Rolling bearings play a critical role as they are used for guidance and positioning of supporting process in forces and movements.

Rolling bearings are now highly configured with sensors, actuators, control elements, and software components to implement flexible digitalization in the factory. The objectives range from continuous condition monitoring to independent location solution in response to bugs or active process control based on data taken from the bearings.

Increased demand for integrated bearings

Integrated bearings are special types of bearings with a hard payload, which improves the performance of rotating systems. The multiple-groove outer design layout limits the geometrical flaws and reduces torque, giving a performance improvement. The surrounding parts of the bearing work as an internal component of the bearing design. Such types of bearings are developed to minimize the number of bearing components in the final assembled product.

"These bearings reduce the equipment cost, increase reliability, involve ease of installation, and boost service life. Integrated bearings are widely being adopted in the automotive and aerospace industries as measures to help optimize their production and drive efficiency in these industries," says Raghav.

Emerging demand for application-specific bearings

Activities to protect the environment are gaining worldwide momentum. The bearing industry is shifting to developing new types of application specific bearings for the wind energy industry. Wind turbines require maintenance free and high-quality bearings that save energy and reduce carbon emission.

This emerging trend towards clean energy will provide an opportunity for growth of the bearings industry during the forecast period. This should also translate into high demand for large bore anti-friction bearings in the manufacturing and heavy machinery units.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market 2017-2021

Global Distribution Automation Solutions Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Roller Chain Drives Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like robotics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518006230/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com