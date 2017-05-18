Technavio analysts forecast the global benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) drugs marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518006235/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global BPH drugs market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia drugs marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onMOA (alpha-blockers, 5-ARIs, and PDE-5), and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The global BPH drugs market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 5,340.52 million by 2021. The increasing older male population around the world will drive the market, as men who are older than 50 years have a higher chance of developing BPH. BPH is caused by changes in hormone balance and cell-growth factors. It can also occur due to genetic or hereditary factors. Furthermore, many generics are coming into the market as many drugs have lost their patents and a few will be losing soon. For instance, GlaxoSmithKline lost its patent of AVODART in November 2015, which is prescribed for the treatment of BPH.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio healthcare and life science research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia drugs market:

Growing geriatric male population

Strong R&D

Growing demand for alpha-blockers

Growing geriatric male population

The presence of a large population with BPH symptoms is expected to drive the market growth. The presence of a large population with BPH symptoms is expected to drive the market growth. The rise in the age of individual increases the risk of BHP. Approximately, 80% of men who reach 60 years and above have mild to strong symptoms of BPH.

Sapna Jha, a lead vaccines research analyst at Technavio, says, "Currently, out of the total older population in the world, those aged above 65 years are the fastest-growing population group, accounting for 8.1% of the total population in 2014. This group is expected to reach 16% by 2050. This scenario is expected to drive the market growth."

Strong R&D

The high unmet needs associated with the market has driven the vendors to conduct R&D activities, which has fueled the pipeline for BPH. For instance, GL PharmTech is developing tamsulosin HCL 0.4 mg drug for the treatment of BPH. The drug is in Phase III and is expected to receive approval in the forecast period. Hanmi Pharmaceutical is developing two candidates HCP1303 capsule and HGP1201, which are currently in Phase III stage of the similar indication.

"There will be a huge unmet medical need for BPH at least for the next 7-10 years by considering the growing older male population and the direct relationship of BPH disorder with the age of the male population. As the pipeline for BPH holds promising molecules in their late stages of development, once launched over the forecast period, they will be sufficing this huge unmet need, thereby driving the market growth," says Sapna.

Growing demand for alpha-blockers

The evolution of alpha-blockers therapy for BPH has focused on improving convenience and tolerability. Reversing signs and symptoms or preventing progression of the disease are the indications of treating BPH. Alpha-blockers are the most effective, least costly, and best tolerated of the drugs for relieving LUTS. The four long-acting alpha-1 blockers that were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of symptomatic LUTS associated with BPH are terazosin, doxazosin, tamsulosin, and alfuzosin.

Most of the vendors are focusing on developing drugs through alpha-blockers MOA. For instance, Astellas Pharma Europe is developing placebo tamsulosin hydrochloride OCAS 0.4 mg, which is currently in Phase III stage and is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Top vendors:

Astellas Pharma

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Browse Related Reports:

Global H1N1 Vaccines Market 2017-2021

Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market 2017-2021

Global Travel Vaccines Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like in-vitro diagnostics, cardiovascular diagnostics, and life science and research tools. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518006235/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com