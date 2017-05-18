OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Today, the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) announced that as of March 31, 2017, it has signed over one billion dollars in contracts in support of Canadian companies selling to Cuban government buyers since 1991.

Through its unique government-to-government contracting mechanism, CCC has helped Canadian exporters provide the Government of Cuba with a variety of consumer goods and services that have supported the island nation's agricultural and tourism sectors.

CCC looks forward to continuing its strong bilateral commercial relationship with the Government of Cuba, helping to strengthen the Cuban economy through increasing international trade with Canada.

Quick Facts

-- CCC began delivering goods and services to Cuba on a government-to- government basis in 1991. -- $89.7 million dollars of contracts were signed in 2016-17. -- Over 80% of the exporters that CCC has contracted with in Cuba have been small and medium enterprises (SMEs). -- Examples of the goods and services provided include, but are not limited to, Canadian frozen beef, construction supplies, fertilizer for Cuba's sugar harvest, and water softeners for Cuban hotels. -- A Crown corporation of the Government of Canada, CCC is Canada's international government-to-government contracting organization, helping governments around the world acquire expertise and proven capabilities available for export from Canada.

Quotes

"One billion dollars of contracts signed with the Cuban Government is a significant achievement for CCC. The success of our program demonstrates the value CCC offers Canadian exporters, and SMEs in particular, both in the Cuban market and other markets around the world."

- Martin Zablocki, President and CEO, Canadian Commercial Corporation

"As a leader in the manufacturing and development of a wide range of specialized construction products, Durabond Products Limited has had tremendous success working with CCC in the Cuban Market. Utilizing the CCC Cuba Contracting Program, we have successfully sold over 4.9 M USD but more importantly expect sales to continue in the near future."

- Enzo Calisi, V.P. International Operations, Durabond Products Limited

