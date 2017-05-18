Technavio's latest market research report on the global bicycle carbon frames market provides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on the automotive componentssector says, "The global bicycle carbon frames market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 27%, due to the development of new technologies, such as resin and fiber reinforcement which has led to an increase in the demand for carbon composites."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global bicycle carbon frames market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Emergence of handmade carbon frames

Growth in online sales of bicycles

Emergence of connected carbon fiber bicycles

Emergence of handmade carbon frames

All the carbon fiber made parts are made up of carbon fiber sheets that require extensive handwork. The piles of carbon fibers are cut with the help of a computer control machine on the sheet. The parts of the frame are assembled in a mold according to the layup schedule.

In small steps, the entire frame layup is done by a single person while in bigger units, a specific layup is set for a specific portion of the frame. It is then passed to the next person in the production line to layup the other parts and is then placed in the final mold for curing. The post-cure processes, such as cleaning and painting, also need manual supervision.

Growth in online sales of bicycles

Although brick-and-mortar retailing drives the sales of sports bicycles, online retailing will grow rapidly during the forecast period. Quick delivery services and competitive selling prices are crucial to the success of the global online retailing segment. In terms of the distribution of sports bicycles, online retailing is expected to be one of the fastest growing channels during 2015-2018. Consumers are attracted to the wide range of products available online. Online websites, such as eBay and Amazon, offer bicycles to consumers worldwide. Small and local vendors are also increasing their customer base by making their products available online.

"The increasing penetration of the Internet, growing popularity of online retail platforms, and reliable shipping services will play a significant role in the growth of the global bicycle carbon frame market," says Siddharth.

Emergence of connected carbon fiber bicycles

The carbon fiber bicycle is lightweight and fast. The use of sensors for tracking and security is one of the trends observed in the carbon fiber bicycles segment. Connecting technologies provide security and features, such as automatic tracking. The sensors notify the user/owner if someone touches the bike. The sensors on the pedal record data like the speed, inclination, routes, and calories burnt. GPS (global positioning system) identifies the location of the bicycle. Vanhawks Valour, is equipped with connected carbon fibers.

