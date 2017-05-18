ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- During the past several years, the number of state and local laws and ordinances affecting the workplace have grown. Recent legislative activity has continued to add to the growing patchwork of state and local employment laws, often creating additional complexity and expense for employers.

On Tuesday, May 23, 2017, ADP® will host the second of two webcasts to discuss these laws and what they mean for HR and benefits professionals, as well as the companies they support.

In Part 1 in our series, ADP discussed wage and hour matters (FLSA), the paid sick leave movement, pay equity laws and EEO-1 reporting, and Health Care Reform.

In Part 2, ADP will help attendees learn about the challenges and the outlook of these employment law developments:

Scheduling restrictions

State retirement plan mandates

State responses to U.S. health care reform

Other noteworthy state and local initiatives





The webcast, designed to benefit all HR and benefits professionals, will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at 11 a.m. ET and again at 3 p.m. ET (click on either time to register).

The presenters will be Ellen Feeney, vice president, Counsel, Global Compliance at ADP, and Pete Isberg, vice president, Government Relations for ADP.

The webcast will be recorded and a replay link will be sent to all registrants.

