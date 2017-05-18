FRISCO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- HALL Group and Zagster, Inc. today announced the launch of a new bike share program that will provide all HALL Park tenants and visitors with a convenient, affordable and healthy way to get around the Park and its surrounding destinations in Frisco. HALL Park's program will be the first bike share implemented in the City of Frisco and is a key part of the park-wide enhancements that HALL Park has undergone over the past year.

Starting Friday, May 19, HALL Park cruiser bikes will be available at eight stations throughout the park for members to use for on-demand, local trips. Riders join the program by downloading and signing up on the Zagster app; the program will be complimentary for HALL Park tenants' daily use.

"The new bike share program is going to be a great addition for the employees at HALL Park. It will connect them to all of the park's amenities -- including the fitness center, wine lounge and retail plaza -- and will also encourage connectivity between HALL Park and surrounding destinations in Frisco, such as The Star," said Kim Butler, Director of Leasing at HALL Group. "The program will also be an extension of the park's existing health and wellness initiatives, including the HALL Active Fitness Center and system of walking and running trails."

HALL Park's bike share features the Zagster 8, an award-winning bike known for its practical design, comfortable ride and easy handling. The bike includes a spacious basket that's perfect for carrying lunch, gym bags or other personal belongings. And because rider safety is a priority, every bike includes automatic lights, a bell, and full reflectors.

"By providing an efficient and healthy way for employees to get around, bike shares save businesses time and money while promoting active company cultures," said Zagster CEO Tim Ericson. "Progressive companies like HALL Group are leveraging bike shares to help their tenants attract and retain the best employees."

The new bike share promises to ease commutes, while also unlocking vast recreational opportunities for exercise and fun. Unlike big-city bike shares, in which riders must drop off bikes at designated stations for every stop, the built-in lock on every Zagster bike gives users the freedom to ride as long as they want, wherever they want. This hybrid model, which blends dock-less locking for mid-trip stops with fixed station locations for beginning and ending rides, allows users to plan their trips around their destinations -- and not around station locations.

Riding HALL Park bike share is easy. Bikes can be found via the free Zagster Mobile App -- available for iPhone and Android -- or online at http://bike.zagster.com/hallpark/. Each bike has a unique number which riders enter into the app to obtain a single-use code to open the lockbox on the back of the bike. (Alternatively, riders can obtain unlock codes via text message.) A key, stored inside and tethered to the lockbox, allows the bike to be locked and unlocked throughout a ride so users can plan their trips around their needs -- and not around the locations of stations. After a rider returns the bike to a designated Zagster bike station, the rental ends and the bike is available for the next person to enjoy.

HALL Group will unveil the program at a kickoff ceremony for the companies at HALL Park on Friday, May 19.

About Zagster

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Zagster is the leading provider of private and public-private bike-sharing systems in the United States. Zagster works directly with more than 150 communities in more than 30 states to make bike sharing available in areas where traditional bike-share providers can't reach. Its efficient business model allows the company to successfully deploy in multiple markets, including cities, suburbs, universities, commercial campuses and residential properties. Zagster manages all aspects of its programs -- from bikes and technology, to maintenance and marketing -- enabling Zagster's partners to create and deploy scalable bike-share systems that best suit their communities. The company's goal: To make the bike the most loved form of transportation.

More information about Zagster and its programs can be found at www.zagster.com

About HALL Park

HALL Park is HALL Group's award-winning, 162-acre office development in Frisco, Texas, consisting of 2.5 million square feet of office space throughout 17 completed buildings. The park is surrounded by hundreds of works of inspiring art, winding walking trails, ample green space and desirable onsite amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, private preschool and accommodating conference center. It's central Frisco location provides customers with countless dining, entertainment and shopping destinations, as well as convenient access to major thoroughfares and DFW International Airport. For more information, visit hallpark.com.

