Technavio market research analysts forecast the global elastomeric coatings market for the construction industryto grow at a CAGR of close to 15% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518006342/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global elastomeric coatings market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global elastomeric coatings market for the construction industryfor 2017-2021. The report also lists wall coating, floor coating and roof coating as the three major application segments, of which the wall coating segment accounted for 53% of the market share in 2016.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for paints, coatings, and pigments research, "The increased per capita income from APAC countries such as India, China, and Thailand is expected to drive the construction market which will ultimately lead to the growing demand for elastomeric coatings."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global elastomeric coatings market for the construction industry:

Superior performance of elastomeric coatings

High demand from emerging economies

Growth in building and construction industry

Superior performance of elastomeric coatings

The elastomeric coatings are high solids and high-performance coatings, which can help in protecting the walls, floors, and roofs against snowfall, heavy rainfall, and strong wind. Elastomeric coatings provide several benefits such as waterproofing, weatherproofing, crack bridging, high flexibility, and resistance to mildew, dirt, and chemicals. Due to these properties, they are witnessing an increase in demand from exterior wall applications, flooring applications, and roofing applications.

In addition, high traffic-bearing capacity and the ability to withstand the vibrations of equipment make elastomeric coatings suitable for flooring applications. They also provide excellent impact, chemical, and abrasion resistance, which make them a favorable choice for the application.

In roofing applications, the high durability of elastomeric coatings as compared with the conventional coatings make them a preferred alternative. They generally come with a warranty of 10-15 years and provide the building owners a reduction in the frequency of roof maintenance jobs and lower life-cycle cost.

High demand from emerging economies

The increase in residential and non-residential building construction in emerging economies is expected to boost the application of elastomeric coatings during the forecast period. The developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Russia, and Brazil are expected to drive the demand for elastomeric coatings. The availability of land, cheap labor, and lenient government regulations have made many vendors of elastomeric coatings shift their manufacturing centers to these regions.

"Higher disposable incomes and changing lifestyles in these economies have led to a higher growth in the construction market, as consumers are remodeling their homes and buildings according to the energy-efficient building norms. Therefore, the market for elastomeric coatings in the construction industry will grow during the forecast period," says Hitesh.

Growth in building and construction industry

The output of the building and construction industry is anticipated to grow by more than 80% to USD 15.5 trillion globally in 2030. Countries such as India, China, and the US are expected to account for more than 50% of the global market.

In 2015, the growth in the building and construction was mainly driven by worldwide construction, increasing purchasing power parity, and continued urbanization. The increase in demand from end users such as residential, non-residential, and infrastructure industry is expected to drive the demand for elastomeric coatings during the forecast period.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2017-2021

Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2017-2021

Global Metal Coatings Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like olefins, specialty chemicals, and metals and minerals. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518006342/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com