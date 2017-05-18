Bluefin Solutions Helps Noble Corp. Transform Into a Data-Driven Organization

LONDON, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global SAP consultancy works together with AWS to launch the world's first proof-of-concept for SAP BW/4HANA

Bluefin Solutions, a Mindtree company, announced today that it has helped deploy the world's first proof-of-concept for SAP BW/4HANA, enabling offshore drilling company Noble Corp. to drive better data-driven decision making across its business. SAP BW/4HANA is SAP's next-generation data warehouse application for running a real-time digital enterprise. Bluefin, an SAP partner, worked with Amazon Web Services to quickly roll out the proof-of-concept to deliver digital agility and flexibility.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140416/681203 )



Noble Corp., owns and operates one of the most modern and technically-advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry and is seeking a more modern data warehousing environment and better informed decision-making capabilities across their entire business. Noble Corp. found that business users wanted faster access to data and improved reporting capabilities to drive smarter business decisions, which its existing database platform was not able to deliver.

Following SAP's recommendation, Noble Corp. partnered with Bluefin Solutions to support them in their digital transformation journey. After gaining a deep understanding of Noble Corp.'s reporting challenges, Bluefin and AWS completed a joint proof-of-concept illustrating the potential of SAP BW/4HANA. They ultimately delivered a 2TB HANA instance in under an hour, allowing the project to kick off without having to wait for hardware to be shipped and racked.

Results

In addition to shrinking its database size from 700GB to 100GB and speeding up backups, Noble Corp. has achieved the following results:

Employees spend less time running reports and more time on other revenue-generating tasks

Data modelling can be undertaken without disrupting business as usual

End users can easily access real-time data without assistance from the IT department

Users can run increasingly complex reports and gain deeper insight into the business

"There was an urgent need to take stock of where we are, where we want to be and what we need to do to clean house," Mary McLemore, Business Analytics Manager for Noble Corp. said. "Bluefin has helped us to understand this and we are now laying the foundations on which to build and innovate."

"Enterprises today need to ensure seamless, real time access to insightful data. As an enterprise data warehouse tailored for the cloud, SAP BW/4HANA allows businesses to accelerate digital transformation and make themselves agile," said John Appleby, Global Head of Sales at Bluefin. "Noble Corp. is a great example of a company leveraging the cloud to become a data-driven organization. Bluefin has deep and broad experience to help companies realize the potential of the cloud and we were excited by the immediate results this proof-of-concept achieved for Noble Corp."

Bluefin will demonstrate SAP BW/4HANA cloud deployments at SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference being held May 16-18 in Orlando, FL.

Follow Bluefin on Twitter, @BluefinSolution, to stay up to date on the latest news.

About Bluefin:

Bluefin Solutions is Mindtree's award winning global SAP consultancy. As one of the first companies to go to market with an SAP HANA practice in 2011, Bluefin is SAP's go-to HANA innovation partner. They deliver solutions across 17 countries, collaborating to digitally transform enterprise application portfolios. The depth and breadth of their knowledge and understanding of SAP products and Cloud, combined with their agile approach, enables their clients to experience results quicker, mitigate risk, and lower their total cost of ownership. Visit http://www.bluefinsolutions.com to learn more.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. "Born digital," Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. At the same time, our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management helps optimize your IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to differentiate your company, reinvent business functions or accelerate revenue growth, we can get you there. Visit http://www.mindtree.com to learn more.

SAP, SAPPHIRE NOW and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information contact:

Sarah Wagstaff

Bluefin Solutions

+447970020033

Sarah.wagstaff@bluefinsolutions.com



Erik Arvidson

+1-978-518-4542

mindtree@matternow.com



