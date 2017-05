WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After turning in some of the market's worst performances in the previous session, semiconductor stocks are regaining ground during trading on Thursday.



The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up by 2 percent in late-day trading following the 4.4 percent drop seen on Wednesday.



Within the semiconductor sector, Qorvo (QRVO) and Nvidia (NVDA) are posting standout gains, surging up by 4.2 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX