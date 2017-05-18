MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- VELAN (TSX: VLN) will provide NNB GENERATION Company (HPC) Limited, a subsidiary of EDF Energy Plc, a French-British power utility, and AREVA NP, the world leader in nuclear engineering, nuclear valves to equip the primary and safety auxiliary systems of the two new-generation EPR™ reactors at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant, located in Somerset, United Kingdom.

Valued at approximately US$55 million, this transaction was recorded in the group's order book in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, which ended on February 28, 2017. Delivery of the equipment is scheduled for 2019-2021.

This supply of critical nuclear valves includes high-pressure gate valves and globe valves, manually or electrically operated, as well as check valves, which will be designed and manufactured at the group's two French production units (VELAN S.A.S., based in Lyon, and SEGAULT S.A.S., based in Mennecy).

These valves meet the most stringent safety specifications and are based on a proven technology that has benefited from extensive past operational experience. They contribute to the safety of the reactor by isolating or controlling all the primary fluids within the plant's nuclear island. In the event of an unexpected incident, these valves help in shutting down or controlling the reactor in accidental or post-accidental conditions.

"VELAN demonstrated through a robust procurement process their ability to be able to deliver critical valves for the HPC project. As one of our equipment supply industrial partners VELAN will help support the successful delivery of the HPC project", said Ken Owen, Commercial Director for NNB.

For Raphael Couturier, Sales Director for VELAN S.A.S. and SEGAULT S.A.S., "This project confirms the continuation of our cooperation with our historic partners, EDF and AREVA, in the field of specific valve solutions that are important for safety. It also demonstrates our ability to equip reactors of all types of technology, and our intention to be a global player in this market, both for new facilities and for operating and modernizing the world's global fleet of nuclear reactors."

In recent decades, VELAN has gained a unique experience by deploying its technology in more than 350 nuclear reactors located in more than 22 countries worldwide. As for French-designed EPR™ type reactors, VELAN has outfitted the reactors of OLKILIOTO 3 in Finland, FLAMANVILLE 3 in France, and TAISHAN 1-2 in China.

Yves Leduc, President and CEO of VELAN Inc., said: "Most of the new nuclear projects around the world are of advanced, Generation 3 design, which requires increasingly reliable and proven valve equipment. Thanks to VELAN's long experience in this extremely demanding industry, our group is ideally positioned to offer high- quality products that fulfill our customers' stringent safety requirements at the lowest cost possible. We are also very proud to share our technical expertise with EDF and AREVA, which are historic and renowned players in the field."

About Velan

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$331.8 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs over 1,800 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

