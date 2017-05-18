Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (ticker: PSH:NA) today announces that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's ordinary shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Date of purchase: 18 May 2017 Number of Shares purchased: 9,580 Shares Highest price paid per Share: 1,206 pence 15.68 USD Lowest price paid per Share: 1,191 pence 15.49 USD Average price paid per Share: 1,197.71 pence 15.58 USD

PSH intends to cancel these Shares. The net asset value per Share related to this Share buyback USD 18.74 14.51 GBP which was calculated as of 16 May 2017. After giving effect to the above Share buyback, PSH has 239,762,611 outstanding Shares. The prices per share in USD were calculated by Jefferies.

The number of PSH Management Shares and the 1 special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSH:NA) is an investment holding company structured as a closed ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

