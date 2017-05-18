Interval International, a leading global provider of vacation services and an operating business of ILG (Nasdaq: ILG), announced the addition of the new shared ownership component at the Messapia Hotel Resort. Located on the eastern coast of Puglia's Salento Peninsula, the property sits on more than 12 acres overlooking the seaside town of Santa Maria di Leuca.

"Interval's stellar reputation and impeccable credentials as an industry leader are very important to our family who has a long history with the company," said Maurizio Galati, managing director of Aurora Club S.R.L., owner of the new Messapia shared ownership units. "We are delighted to carry on this tradition and add our new project to its global vacation exchange network."

The Messapia Hotel and Resort will feature one-bedroom units with furnishings made by local craftsmen, stone-tiled floors, and patios. Amenities and services include a full-service spa, large seawater swimming pool, I Messapi restaurant, I Pajari brasserie/pizzeria, and children's activities. A shuttle service takes guests to and from a private beach, which offers boating excursions, scuba diving, and more.

"This villa-style resort is the ideal home base for members interested in exploring one of Italy's most in-demand coastal vacation areas," said Darren Ettridge, Interval's senior vice president resort sales and business development for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia. "A variety of outdoor leisure activities are available for those seeking sun, sand, and surf in a sophisticated Mediterranean setting."

Visitors to the Salento area can enjoy regional wines and gastronomic specialties prepared from locally sourced ingredients. The area offers a range of attractions, from rocky coasts studded with unspoiled beaches, spectacular grottos and caves that fringe the shoreline, to cultural treasures including magnificent 19th-century villas and basilicas. A popular music festival, Notte della Taranta (Night of the Tarantula), is a highlight in August.

New purchasers at Messapia Hotel Resort will be enrolled as individual members of Interval International and will also become Interval Gold members, entitling them to a number of flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded benefits and services. These include Interval Options, the ability to exchange their resort week or points toward a cruise, tour, guided holiday, or unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange; Hertz Gold Plus Rewardsmembership, which gives them a bonus certificate for a free weekend car rental day; discounts on Getaways; special offers at hotels, restaurants, and retail outlets worldwide; and VIP Concierge for personal assistance, 24/7.

