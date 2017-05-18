Technavio's latest market research report on the global ENT disorder treatment marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global ENT disorder treatment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sapna Jha, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on cardiovascular and metabolic disorderssector says, "The ENT disorder treatment market is expected to benefit from the highly generic nature of the disorders and will grow because of the deteriorating nature of the environment. Rhinitis is one of the most prevalent ENT disorders and has been affecting a large number of people across the world."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global ENT disorder treatment market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing consolidation in industry particularly for rhinitis

Increase in research on allergic disorders

Awareness about controlled usage of antibiotics

Growing consolidation in industry particularly for rhinitis

There is growing consolidation in the ENT disorder treatment market. For instance, in 2014, Novartis and GSK agreed to re-align their product offerings to focus on their respective core strengths. Such consolidations help to avoid unnecessary competition, which in turn, helps the market to grow.

Rhinitis is expected to hold 70%-80% of total ENT drug pipeline. The rising prevalence of allergic diseases, especially rhinitis, has motivated companies to invest in the segment and this is expected to drive the market in the coming years. Some of the major companies such as GSK and Merck are showing strong potential in the allergic rhinitis market, owing to their strong pipeline.

Increase in research on allergic disorders

The Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy, Allergy and Anaphylaxis Australia, and the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology are working for a better understanding of allergic diseases. So much so, that allergic disorders are increasingly being considered as major public health threats.

"Environmental deterioration and lifestyle changes brought about by urbanization are triggering allergic diseases. These factors are driving the need for prioritization on R&D in the field of allergic disorders," says Sapna.

The burgeoning R&D pipeline of immunotherapy predicts its rapid growth in the coming times. For instance, ALK has five distinct sublingual immunotherapy tablets under clinical development. Most of the key vendors of the market such as GSK and Sanofi are working on their pipeline to introduce drugs for allergic diseases such as allergic rhinitis.

Awareness about controlled usage of antibiotics

Antibiotic resistance is one of the major problems being faced by the medical world today. It can be defined as an occasion when a microorganism changes itself and no longer remains sensitive to that particular antibiotic, as a result of which, the antibiotic is no longer capable of killing or inhibiting the growth of the bacteria.

Antibiotic resistance leads to several other problems such as longer treatment regimens, longer hospitalizations, and increased side effects. This leads to enormous burdens on the healthcare system, using significant economic and human resources. Many global organizations are working to raise awareness about the excess usage of antibiotics. For instance, the WHO launched a campaign for the reduction of antibiotic usage from 14-20 November 2016.

