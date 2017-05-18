VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Gen III Oil Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GIII) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 480,000 stock options to officers, employees and consultants to the Company. Each option will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.72 per share and valid for a period of two years. The options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

On Behalf of the Board of Gen III Oil Corporation

Greg Clarkes, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Gen III Oil Corporation. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Greg Clarkes

(604) 806-5275



