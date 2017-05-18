VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Revelo Resources Corp. ("Revelo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: RVL) announces the resignation of Mr. Mario Szotlender from the Board of Directors of the Company effective May 17, 2017. Mr. Szotlender will continue to collaborate with the Company as a consultant to the Board and Management Team. Mr. Ralph Rushton has been appointed as Director to replace Mr. Szotlender.

The Board would like to acknowledge Mr. Szotlender's valuable contributions to the Company over many years, and wishes him success in his future endeavors, and looks forward to continue working with him in his new advisory capacity.

Mr. Rushton has a B.Sc. in geology from Portsmouth University in the UK, a Master's degree in economic geology from the University of Alberta, and a Certificate in Business Communications from Simon Fraser University. He has over 30 years' experience in mining and exploration gained from working as a geologist for both the Rio Tinto and Anglo American groups in Southern Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe, and more recently with several of the GoldGroup companies in a business development and investor relations capacity. He is currently a director or officer of a number of Canadian listed resource companies.

