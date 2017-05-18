

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $321.02 million, or $0.82 per share. This was up from $290.63 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $3.31 billion. This was up from $3.09 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $321.02 Mln. vs. $290.63 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.73 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q1): $3.31 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 to $0.76 Full year EPS guidance: $3.07 to $3.17



