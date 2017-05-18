Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2017) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") announces that it has decided to only retain two of the initial nine mineral claims it had previously acquired of the Mackenzie Mountains Iron-Copper Property (the "Mackenzie Property") located in the Mackenzie Mining District, Northwest Territories, Canada. It is of the Board's view to focus its attention on acquiring other potential assets that will benefit the company and its shareholders going forward. Management believes it has kept the heart of the Mackenzie claims for future consideration and possible exploration.

The Mackenzie Property

The Mackenzie Property is an early stage iron-copper property situated 190 kilometers west of the town of Norman Wells on the Mackenzie River. The property comprises now of two mineral claims that collectively cover 1,096.33 hectares of Crown land in the Northwest Territories of Canada.

