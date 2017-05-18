TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Spartan Fund Management Inc. has today issued an amended Management Report of Fund Performance (MRPF) for MM Fund for the year ended December 31, 2016. It has been revised to correct the management expense ratio for Series D and Series F, before and after waivers or absorptions, in the Ratios and Supplemental Data table in the Financial Highlights section of the MRFP. No other changes were made to the MRFP.

The amended MRFP replaces the original version that was filed on SEDAR on March 31, 2017. Copies of the MRFP are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Spartan website at www.spartanfunds.ca.

Spartan Fund Management Inc., established in 2006, is a Toronto-based investment management company that specializes in bringing experienced emerging investment managers, that have a well-defined investment strategy and a proven track record of making money, to the Canadian market.

To find out more, please visit www.spartanfunds.ca.

Contacts:

Gary Ostoich

(416) 601-3171

gostoich@spartanfunds.ca



