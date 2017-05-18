TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- PetroMaroc Corporation plc (TSX VENTURE: PMA), an independent oil and gas company focused on Morocco (the "Company" or "PetroMaroc") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 900,000 options (the "Options") to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company to certain directors and officers of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.09 per common share for a term of five years, until May 18, 2022. The issuance of the options is subject to all necessary approvals by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About PetroMaroc

PetroMaroc Corporation plc is an independent oil and gas exploration company. PetroMaroc holds a substantial share ownership position in Sound Energy plc, and net profit interests in the Sidi Moktar licence (onshore Morocco), which the Company considers to be a committed long-term partner who will work to unlock the hydrocarbon potential of the Essaouira region. PetroMaroc is a public company and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PMA".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

PetroMaroc Corporation plc

Martin Arch

Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 20 3137 7756



