

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $202.78 million, or $0.28 per share. This was up from $167.53 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.5% to $2.39 billion. This was up from $1.92 billion last year.



Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $202.78 Mln. vs. $167.53 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $2.39 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.31 to $0.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.51 - $2.52 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.28 to $1.30 Full year revenue guidance: $10.25 - $10.30 Bln



