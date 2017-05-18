MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- In the news release, "Freddie Mac Prices $661 Million Seniors Housing Multifamily K Certificates," issued earlier today by Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC), we are advised by the company that the Spread (bps) for Class A-FL certificates has been updated to "L + 39." Complete updated text follows.

Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily recently priced an offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates) backed exclusively by multifamily mortgages on seniors housing properties. The company offered approximately $661 million in K Certificates (K-S08 Certificates) that are expected to settle on or about May 26, 2017. This is Freddie Mac's eighth K Certificate offering backed exclusively by seniors housing.

K-S08 Pricing

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Principal/ Weighted Notional Average Life Class Amount (mm) (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A-FL $481,928.000 9.67 L + 39 1.3900% 1.3940% $100.0000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A-1 $11,911.000 7.90 S + 60 3.0200% 2.7251% $101.9973 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A-2 $167,651.000 9.83 S + 70 3.2910% 2.9324% $102.9939 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- X-FL $535,476.000 9.67 Non-Offered ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- XP $535,476.000 N/A Non-Offered ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- X1 $179,562.000 9.47 T + 200 0.8951% 4.1978% $6.2227 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Details

Lead Manager and Bookrunner: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Co-Managers: Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC; CastleOak Securities, L.P.; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; and KGS-Alpha Capital Markets, L.P.

The K-S08 Certificates include three senior principal and interest classes, two interest only classes, and one class entitled to static prepayment premiums. They are not rated.

The K-S08 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes from the FREMF 2017-KS08 Mortgage Trust (KS08 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KS08 Trust will also issue class B-FL, B-FX, and R certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-S08 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac Multifamily sources its seniors housing loans from a select group of multifamily lenders with extensive experience in the seniors housing market. Freddie Mac purchases a variety of seniors housing loans including those backed by independent living properties, assisted living properties, memory care properties and senior properties with a limited amount of skilled nursing care.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any securities of Freddie Mac or any other issuer. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2017; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2016, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

