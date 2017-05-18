CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in Petrus' information circular and proxy statement dated April 3, 2017 were elected as directors of Petrus at the annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Petrus.

Outcome Votes Nominee of Vote Votes For % For Withheld % Withheld ---------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Neil Korchinski Elected 21,849,409 99.20 175,376 0.80 Don Gray Elected 21,794,537 98.95 230,248 1.05 Don Cormack Elected 21,806,312 99.01 218,473 0.99 Patrick Arnell Elected 21,323,213 96.81 701,572 3.19 Brian Minnehan Elected 21,847,969 99.20 176,816 0.80 Jeff Zlotky Elected 21,864,204 99.27 160,581 0.73 Stephen White Elected 21,848,842 99.20 175,943 0.80

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

