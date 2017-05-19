

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An avid San Antonio Spurs fan filed a lawsuit against Zaza Pachulia and the Golden State Warriors, alleging that the player intentionally caused injury to Kawhi Leonard in Game 1.



Juan Vasquez, the Spurs fan and the owner of What's on Second, is seeking a temporary restraining order against Pachulia that would restrict him from playing in the Western Conference Finals.



However, a judge in Texas has denied the request.



According to Vasquez, the injury 'devastated the quality of the Spurs' chances of being competitive' and diminished 'the value of the tickets purchased by plaintiff subsequent to their purchase.'



'All we are asking from the court is that this type of behavior, that can and does cause serious injury to our team and those that love it, not be allowed in San Antonio,' said Alfonso Kennard, Jr., lead attorney for the plaintiffs.



San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard went down with an ankle injury, and his team also lost to the Golden State Warriors, 113-111, on Sunday.



