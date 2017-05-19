Lexus and Mark Ronson Invite Fans to Produce Their Own Track to the Ultimate LC Driving Experience

LONDON, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lexus joins forces with the award-winning music producer to challenge fans to 'Make Your Mark' to celebrate the launch of the luxury LC

Today, Lexus and Mark Ronson unveil a short film collaboration through which music and car fans alike get the chance to take the LC driving experience to the next level by scoring their own track to the drive, using exclusive musical stems produced by Ronson in the studio.

Inspired by the ground-breaking LC luxury coupe and sights & sounds of globally-renowned musical hotspot Ibiza, viewers have the opportunity to become the DJ themselves by accessing a bespoke platform to create their track, based on the industry-leading Novation Launchpad music sequencer.

An avid driving and (of course) music fan, Mark has himself created a track to his own version of the drive, as inspiration for those taking on the challenge, available to view here: www.lexus.eu/makeyourmark

Celebrated for its musical heritage, having played host to some of world's most innovative music artists, Ibiza was the perfect location to showcase the Lexus ambition to create amazing experiences in the realms of music, art and technology. Renowned for its iconic coastal roads and crystal blue waters, the stunning Ibizan vistas provide the backdrop to highlight the uncompromising design and performance of the LC.

The LC immersive driving experience marks the next phase in the Make Your Mark campaign, which over the next five months will give consumers and fans the chance to get hands on with some exciting content and amazing experiences.

The design of the LC coupe remains remarkably true to that of the LF-LC concept car, making both winners of the EyesOn Design Award. The LC is the figurehead of an evolving vehicle development culture at Lexus, which embraces an unprecedentedly close collaboration between design and engineering teams to create new models.

To score your track to the ultimate LC driving experience, go tohttp://www.lexus.eu/makeyourmark

