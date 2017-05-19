TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- UpSnap Inc. (CSE: UP)(CSE: UP.CN)(CNSX: UP) ("UpSnap" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mobile advertising solutions, today announced that Rance Walls has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased to welcome Rance to our Board of Directors," said Bruce Howard, CEO of UpSnap. "Rance is an experienced leader with a wealth of knowledge and is well established in the media industry. Mr. Walls' vast experience and knowledge will help us continue building UpSnap."

Rance Walls has served as an executive in sales, marketing and business development roles for over thirty years within the media industry and currently holds the position of Vice President, Sales and Marketing with the Liberty Press.

Rance's appointment to the UpSnap Board of Directors is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval.

About UpSnap

UpSnap provides highly-targeted, data-driven mobile advertising to attract the ideal audience for brands big and small. Combining first-party proprietary data and real-time analytics, UpSnap goes beyond location to deliver site agnostic and results-driven campaigns that produce qualified, engaged customers. UpSnap tailors each campaign to align with unique business goals, delivering the right customers for more meaningful exposure and better business results.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set out in this News Release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "hope", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "scheduled", "believe" and similar expressions. The forward- looking information set out in this News Release relates to future events or our future performance and includes: (i) information concerning the positive effect of new sales staff on revenue growth; (ii) the effect of new products like Facebook advertising on revenue growth; (iii) the Company's ability to grow average spend and succeed in the mobile advertising market by focusing on the underserved small and medium sized business market.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which cause actual results to vary from those express or implied by such forward looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and based on what management of the company believes are reasonable assumptions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. Furthermore, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward looking statements set out in this news release. The Company's forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

