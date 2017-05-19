Technavio analysts forecast the global women's health diagnostics marketis expected to reach USD 13.31 billion by 2021, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518006530/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global women's health diagnostics market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global women's health diagnostics market for 2017-2021. The report further segments the market based on application (cancer, UTIs, gynecology and fertility, and osteoporosis), end-user (clinical diagnostics laboratories, hospitals, home-care settings, and ASCs) and geography (the Americas, APAC, EMEA, and ROW).

Advancement in technology, increasing awareness of the advantages of POCT, and greater reimbursement policies will drive the women's health diagnostics market. The rising incidence of cancer cases owing to smoking and lifestyle is increasing the adoption of women's health diagnostics in regions such as the Americas and EMEA. APAC is also expected to show considerable growth due to the increased use of home-care setting for HPV and pre-natal testing and rise in breast cancer cases.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global women's health diagnostics market:

Reimbursements for human papillomavirus (HPV) tests

Rise in breast cancer screening

Increasing gynecological diseases in older women

Reimbursements for human papillomavirus (HPV) tests

Coverage for HIV testing is provided bymost insurance companies in the US and Europe. In the US, Medicaid and private healthcare in Maryland, Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, North Carolina, and California cover HPV testing as recommended by medical regulatory authorities. The test is routinely used by women aged 30 years and above and as a follow-up to an inconclusive Pap test result for women of all ages.

Barath Palada a lead in-vitro diagnostics research analyst at Technavio, says, "Growing reimbursements in the Americas and EMEA will help increase the market adoption of diagnostic products. Though APAC is a potential region in this market owing to the growing prevalence of cervical cancer, due to lack of reimbursements, the adoption of HPV testing is low in the market. However, by developing low-cost products and conducting cervical cancer screening programs, manufacturers can increase their market share, which can impact the market growth positively.

Rise in breast cancer screening

Lifestyle changes and rise in smoking rate has increased the incidence of breast cancer among women across the world. According to OECD (2015), one in 9 women acquires breast cancer in their lifetime. Most OECD countries such as Czech Republic, India, and China have adopted breast cancer screening programs, which help in the detection of cancer cases with the use of mammography units.

"In most of the countries in the Americas and EMEA, reimbursements are provided for mammograms and diagnostic ultrasound imaging. Invenia ABUS is widely used for breast imaging in women for the detection of cancer,"says Barath.

Increasing gynecological diseases in older women

Higher prevalence of developing cyst or mass formation in the uterus is found among women who are undergoing menopause. It is also common in middle-aged women (40-50 years old). Formation of cysts in the uterus and ovarian cancer are linked to each other. Post-menopausal cysts can increase the risk of ovarian cancer. The increasing number of cancer cases contribute to the increased use of gynecological surgical devices for the treatment of cancer and gynecological problems.

Top vendors:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Hologic

Siemens Healthineers

Browse Related Report:

IVD Market in China 2017-2021

Global POC Lipid Testing Market 2017-2021

Global HLA Typing Transplant Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like orthopedics and medical devicescardiovascular and metabolic disorders, and cardiovascular devices. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518006530/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com