CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") (TSX: PPR) is pleased to announce the results of shareholder voting at its annual meeting held May 18, 2017, at which resolutions re-electing the board of directors and appointing the Company's auditors were approved. Approximately 71.9% of the common shares outstanding were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed voting results are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following seven nominees was elected as a director of Prairie Provident for the ensuing year, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes Director Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patrick McDonald (Chair) 77,274,267 94.2% 4,796,321 5.8% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David Fitzpatrick 77,270,983 94.2% 4,799,605 5.8% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terence (Tad) Flynn 77,272,767 94.2% 4,797,821 5.8% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tim Granger 77,273,242 94.2% 4,797,346 5.8% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Derek Petrie 77,540,161 94.5% 4,530,427 5.5% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ajay Sabherwal 77,268,442 94.2% 4,802,146 5.8% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rob Wonnacott 77,377,417 94.3% 4,693,171 5.7% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes Votes For Percent Withheld Percent ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 82,649,322 99.6% 326,849 0.4% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Prairie Provident

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company's strategy is to grow organically in combination with accretive acquisitions of conventional oil prospects, which can be efficiently developed. Prairie Provident's operations are primarily focused at Wheatland and Princess in Southern Alberta targeting the Ellerslie and the Lithic Glauc formations, along with an early stage waterflood project at Evi in the Peace River Arch. Prairie Provident protects its balance sheet through an active hedging program and manages risk by allocating capital to opportunities offering maximum shareholder returns.

Contacts:

Prairie Provident Resources Inc.

Tim Granger

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 292-8110

tgranger@ppr.ca

www.ppr.ca



