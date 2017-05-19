QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Devonian Health Group Inc. ("Devonian" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: GSD) is pleased to announce the receipt of the final bulletin from the TSX Venture Exchange in connection with the completion of the previously announced qualifying transaction and the concurrent public offering. Consequently, the subordinate voting shares of the Corporation will began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of markets on May 19, 2017 under the symbol "GSD" and the common shares of Orletto will be delisted.

About Devonian

Devonian is a late stage botanical pharmaceutical company with novel therapeutic approaches targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian's core strategy is to develop prescription botanical drugs. This strategy is supported by US-FDA set of regulatory guidelines favouring a more efficient drug development pathway versus traditional prescription medicines. Devonian is based on a broad-based platform originating from over ten years of research. This platform provides a unique process of extraction, purification, stabilization and conditioning of a molecular complex responsible for the photosynthetic process in plants and algae: The Supra Molecular Complex Extraction and Stabilisation Technology (SUPREX). The "Thykamine™" is the first product issued from this platform. The potent anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative activities of "Thykamine™" have been demonstrated in several pre-clinical experiments as well as in a Phase 2a "proof of concept" clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate distal ulcerative colitis. The product is now moving into large phase 2 clinical trials in two therapeutic areas: Ulcerative Colitis and Atopic Dermatitis. While the development of prescription botanical drugs is its core business, Devonian is also involved in the development of high value derma-cosmeceutical products as part of a secondary strategy to generate short-term revenues and optimize manufacturing efficiency.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Andre Boulet

President and Chief Executive Officer

Devonian Health Group Inc.

(514) 248-7509

apboulet@groupedevonian.com



