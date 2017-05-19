

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger has revealed that hackers are threatening to leak an unreleased movie unless a 'huge sum' is paid as ransom.



Iger, speaking in a town-hall meeting with ABC staff, said the hackers have demanded the company to pay a 'huge sum' in Bitcoin otherwise they will release parts of the movie, minutes at a time, until the money comes through.



According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney has refused to pay the ransom and is working with federal agents to monitor any online leak.



Although, the company has not revealed which movie has been stolen, Deadline quoted unnamed sources saying it could be the next instalment of the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise, Dead Men Tell No Tales.



Dead Men Tell No Tales, starring Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem, is set to release on May 26 in the U.S.



However, film writers and journalists are also discussing the possibility that it could be Pixar's Cars 3 or the next Star Wars movie The Last Jedi.



'If it were Last Jedi, he would pay in a heartbeat. But Pirates... meh,' Ryan Parker, from the Hollywood Reporter, wrote on Twitter.



Last week, hackers attacked and infected over 200,000 organizations around the world with so-called ransomware, encrypting their files and demanding payment to release the data.



