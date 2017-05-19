Royal Holiday Vacation Club Wins Top Honors for Sales Training Program

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / Royal Holiday Vacation Club has won the ARDY, the top award for its sales training program called Royal Connect. Royal Connect was selected as the ARDY winner from scores of entries in the sales training category.

Royal Holiday offers hundreds of videos in its online training program in the English language, but it also offers the same videos in Spanish and Portuguese. The American Resort Development Association (ARDA) honored the popular vacation club for its strong commitment to delivering each sales and marketing training video in three different languages. The well-respected company stands out in the international resort development community. Since it offers its customers the option to visit over 180 destinations in 52 countries, a multi-lingual and multi-cultural approach to its sales and marketing program is crucial to its ongoing success.

For the second year in a row, the company was named as a finalist in four ARDA Award Categories in its annual ARDA Award Competition Program. The finalists are selected from hundreds of entries.

Royal Holiday Vacation Club, founded in 1983, offers its members more than 180 Luxury Beach Resorts, Hotels around the world, fully equipped condos, as well as more than 3,000 different cruises. The points based vacation club membership operator and resort developer has approximately 110,000 members from 52 countries.

Rosario Rodriguez Rojo, CEO of Royal Holiday Vacation Club, said, "We are particularly honored to accept the award as it speaks to our commitment to provide professional training to all of our Royal Club Hosts who are there to ensure wonderful vacation experiences for our members from the moment they first meet with us."

In addition to the ARDY for Royal Connect, the company was named as a top contender in the following categories:

1. Sales Member Materials: Privilege Member Certificate

2. Video Production: Employee (Royal Host) Video

3. Refurbishment/ Common Area: Grand Park Royal Cancun Caribe

Winners of the coveted "ARDY" Award were announced at the industry association's annual gathering, ARDA World 2017 at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans on March 29.

About Royal Holiday Vacation Club

Royal Holiday Vacation Club is Mexico City-based timeshare vacation club that is proud to have over 100,000 members in 52 countries, and is committed to offering the highest standard in quality service in the best hotels, affiliated resorts, condos, villas, international timeshares and cruise ships. Because of the many destinations and vacation offerings it provides, this nominee can meet and satisfy any vacationer's needs year after year. Royal Holiday caters to every demographic (age, lifestyle, nationality, single, married, families) and offers 180 destinations from the US to Canada, to Mexico, to the Caribbean, to South America, to Europe and other continents.

Royal Holiday not only offers timeshare, condo and hotel options, but also cruises in popular destinations. By positioning itself as a points-based vacation club, this nominee guarantees its customers that they will be able to experience any kind of vacation they want year after year by adapting to their personal needs as they change over time. By embracing a wide range of demographics, lifestyles, locations and vacation styles, Royal Holiday provides lifelong vacations to all of its members.

