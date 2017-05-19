CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CFL) announces that today options to purchase 400,000 common shares of the Company were granted to directors of the Company and options to purchase 1,600,000 common shares of the Company were granted to officers and employees of the Company, both with an exercise price of $0.25 per share. The options have been granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and will expire five years from the date of grant. All of the options will vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp.

Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. is a Canadian public corporation and parent company to Zedcor Energy Services Corp. ("Zedcor"). Zedcor is engaged in the rental of surface equipment and accommodations to the Western Canadian Oil and Gas Industry. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CFL".

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp.

Ken Olson

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 930-5434

kolson@cercorp.ca



